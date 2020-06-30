Man indicted for shooting death, multi-county chase

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A Huber Heights man has been indicted for the shooting death of a Trotwood man.

On March 28, 2020, Trotwood police responded to reports of shots heard and a man down at 41-year-old David Robinson’s Elkins Avenue home after 28-year-old Dustin Hatfield allegedly robbed, shot, and killed him. A witness provided a description of two men and a vehicle seen fleeing the scene.

Police in Miamisburg later spotted a vehicle carrying Dustin Hatfield as a passenger, fitting the description provided by witnesses. When the officer activated his lights, the vehicle fled and led law enforcement from many jurisdictions on a multi-county high-speed chase.

During the pursuit, authorities say Hatfield threw evidence out the window, including the disassembled murder weapon that was later found.

The chase ended when troopers used stop sticks to flatten the tires of the vehicle, which subsequently crashed into a median near Paul Brown Stadium. Hatfield and the driver of the car were detained with non-life threatening injuries.

Hatfield was previously indicted for charges related to the case by the Montgomery County Grand Jury for two counts of tampering with evidence and one count of having weapons while under disability.

Tuesday, an additional indictment was issued for:

Four counts of murder (proximate result)

One count aggravated robbery (serious harm)

One count aggravated robbery (deadly weapon)

One count felonious assault (serious harm)

One count felonious assault (deadly weapon)

One count failure to comply with order or signal of a police officer (serious physical harm/substantial risk)

All counts aside from failure to comply carry a firearm specification.

Hatfield is in the Montgomery County Jail on a $1,000,000 bond. He will be arraigned on July 8, 2020, at 9:30 a.m.