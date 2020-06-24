Live Now
Man indicted for rape of child

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A 50-year-old has been indicted for sexual abuse involving a 4-year-old child.

Between November of 2017 and October of 2018, the child was sexually abused while living with 50-year-old Teaven Curtiss.

Wednesday, he was indicted for one count of rape (under 10), a felony of the first degree, and one count of gross sexual imposition (under 13), a felony of the third degree.

Prosecutor Heck said, “This child was known to children services. If those responsible would have heeded the red flags present, the abuse this child suffered may never have happened. This is another tragic child abuse case, showing that we must be vigilant, and continue to put in extra care and effort, which anyone involved in these types of cases should expect. Children deserve no less.”

A warrant has been issued for Curtiss’s arrest.

