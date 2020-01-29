Man indicted for murdering girlfriend, leaving body in dumpster

KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) – The Kettering man accused of stabbing his girlfriend and leaving her body in a dumpster was indicted by a Grand Jury on Wednesday.

Kettering officers responded to an apartment complex on Aberdeen Avenue on January 18, 2020, for reports that a body had been found in a trash dumpster.

Law enforcement arrived and found the body of 24-year-old Sierra Woodfork, who lived at the apartment complex with her boyfriend, 37-year-old Terrel Ross.

The Coroner later determined Woodfork had been stabbed to death.

Wednesday, Ross was indicted on two counts of murder, two counts of felonious assault, three counts of tampering with evidence, and one count of gross abuse of a corpse.

He is being held in the Montgomery County Jail on a $1,000,000 bond. His arraignment is scheduled for February 4 at 8:30 am.