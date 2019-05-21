Man indicted for murder of Miamisburg teen during robbery

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A Coshocton man was indicted Tuesday on charges related to the shooting death of a Miamisburg teen during a robbery last December.

On the night of Sunday, December 30, 2018, two armed suspects entered a Miamisburg apartment intending to commit a robbery. Two victims inside were shot before the assailants fled the area.

18-year-old Noah Kinser died from his injuries, while the other victim, a female teenager, survived.

Further investigation revealed that 30-year-old Chaz Gillilan, of Coshocton, is one of the assailants who entered the apartment.

He was indicted Tuesday on:

Six counts of murder

Four counts of aggravated robbery

Four counts of felonious assault

Two counts of aggravated burglary

One count of tampering with evidence

One count of possession of criminal tools

Two counts of having weapons while under disability

Gillilan is being held in the Belmont County Jail in St. Clairsville, Ohio on unrelated charges. Once released, he will be taken to the Montgomery County Jail.

The Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office anticipates additional defendants will be identified and indicted.

