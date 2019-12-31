Man indicted for murder after shooting victim at Trotwood home

TROTWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) – A Trotwood man was indicted on murder charges after shooting a man to death earlier this month.

On Saturday, December 21, Trotwood police responded to a home on Northford Road for reports of a shooting. 64-year-old Randall Aniton told officers he shot the victim, 53-year-old Myron Taylor, of Dayton.

Aniton was placed into a cruiser and officers entered the home, where they found Taylor’s body. He had been shot twice.

Further investigation indicates that Aniton shot the man after a short altercation, and there was no evidence to suggest the shooting was in self-defense.

He was indicted by the Montgomery County Grand Jury for two counts of murder and two counts of felonious assault.

He is in the Montgomery County Jail, being held on a $1,000,000 bond.

Aniton will be arraigned on Tuesday, January 7 at 8:30 am.

