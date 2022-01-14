MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – A 20-year-old man was indicted on charges for setting fires at a Vandalia church.

Garrett Cook was indicted by a Montgomery County grand jury for arson, vandalism and desecration, according to Greg Flanagan, public information officer at the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.

Cook was arrested on Tuesday, January 4 in connection to setting a van and nativity scene on fire at Hopeland Church on Miller Lane on Dec. 1. No one was injured in the fires, only property was damaged.

Cook is being held in the Montgomery County Jail on a $50,000 bond.