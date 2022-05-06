DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A man was indicted in connection to the fatal assault of an employee at the Setters Volleyball Club in Dayton.

The Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office said 36-year-old Antonio Fountain, of Dayton, was indicted on one count of murder and one count of felonious assault.

According to the Dayton Police Department, a fight broke out in the Setters Volleyball Club parking lot in the 1000 block of Gateway Drive around 9:15 p.m. on Friday, April 22. When officers arrived, they found 60-year-old Ronnie Brown unconscious and bleeding from his head in the parking lot.

Brown, a security guard at the club, was taken to Miami Valley Hospital where he died from his injuries on Sunday, April 24.

The prosecutor’s office said surveillance video showed Fountain ‘sucker-punching’ Brown in the head. Brown was trying to de-escalate tension between a group of men and other people of the club.

Fountain is being held in the Montgomery County Jail on a $1 million bond. He will be arraigned on Tuesday, May 10 at 8:30 a.m.