Man indicted for 2014 shooting death of children’s mother

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A Dayton man has been indicted in connection with the 2014 shooting death of a mother.

Montgomery County Prosecuting Attorney Mat Heck, Jr. said Thursday Ricardo Santiago, Jr., 37, of Dayton, was indicted for the shooting death of 37‐year‐old Ashia R. McFadden on November 5, 2014.

Proseutors said Thursday in the early morning hours of Wednesday, November 5, 2014, Dayton officers were sent to a home in the 400 block of Neal Avenue on a report of a shooting. The caller reported that Santiago had shot McFadden and then shot himself. The responding officers were met at the door by the children of Santiago and McFadden.

Inside the duplex, according to prosecutors, officers found a woman who had been shot in the face and a man who had been shot in the head. The woman, 37-year-old Ashia McFadden, was pronounced deceased by medics. Santiago was critically injured but survived and was taken to Miami Valley Hospital.

Thursday, the Montgomery County Grand Jury indicted Santiago for:

Two counts of Murder

One count Felonious Assault (serious harm)

One count Felonious Assault (deadly weapon)

All counts include 3‐year firearm specifications. A summons has been issued for the arrest of Santiago. He is scheduled to be arraigned March 11, 2021.