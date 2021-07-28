Man indicted after weekend standoff on Fairbanks Avenue in Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A man arrested following an hours long standoff over the weekend has been indicted by the Montgomery County Grand Jury.

Dorian L. Jones, 38, was arrested by Dayton police officers after a nine-plus hour standoff on Fairbanks Avenue in Dayton that spanned from 5:50 p.m. Saturday, July 18, to 3 a.m. Sunday, July 19.

Records obtained from the Dayton Police Department indicate that officers were initially called to the area on reports of shots fired. In is unclear how the situation evolved into a standoff.

Police initially charged him with felonious assault and having weapons while under disability for a prior drug conviction. He was indicted Wednesday for both of those charges and is due back for arraignment August 3.

Jones is currently being held at Montgomery County Jail.

This is a developing story and WDTN.com will update it if new information becomes available.

