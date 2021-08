DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A man is in serious condition after crashing into a pole in Dayton Saturday,

Montgomery County Regional Dispatch told 2 NEWS a person crashed into a pole on the 1000 block of Linden Avenue around 12:15 a.m. The car was found nearly wrapped around the pole.

The driver was awake and breathing when crews arrived. He was taken to Miami Valley Hospital with serious injuries.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.