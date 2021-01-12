Man in serious condition after being hit by fire truck on SR-235 in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) – Ohio State Highway Patrol said a New Carlisle man is in serious condition after being hit by a fire truck.

38-year-old Paul Johnson was hit by a Bethel Township brush truck on SR-235 Monday night. An eyewitness told troopers Johnson was running in front of cars on purpose.

OSHP said Johnson is listed in serious but stable condition at the Miami Valley Hospital as of midnight.

The Bethel Township truck was not in emergency response at the time of the incident.