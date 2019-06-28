Suspect in disguise displays weapon, robs West Carrollton bank

WEST CARROLLTON, Ohio (WDTN) – West Carrollton police are looking for a suspect who robbed the U.S. Bank on South Alex Road Friday afternoon.

Around 2 pm, a man reportedly walked into the bank and showed a weapon to employees before running off with an undetermined amount of money.

No one was injured in the incident, and it is unclear if any customers were inside the business at the time of the robbery.

Police continue to investigate the crime, and are expected to release a photo of the suspect shortly.

Anyone with information is asked to call the West Carrollton Police Department at 937-859-3688.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.