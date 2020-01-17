Man in custody after stealing torch, fighting with police

MIAMI TWP., Ohio (WDTN) – A man is now in custody after trying to steal a torch from Menards and getting into a scuffle with police.

Regional Dispatch tells 2 NEWS the incident began at the Menards home improvement store located at 8480 N. Springboro Pike around 2:30 pm.

When police confronted the suspect, the two got into a physical struggle.

The man is now in custody, and the officer involved was not injured.

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.