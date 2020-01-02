YELLOW SPRINGS, Ohio (WDTN) – A man is in custody after he reportedly held his family hostage, leading to a standoff with police.
The incident occurred at a home on Snively Road. Several viewers called 2 NEWS to report a heavy police presence at Pleasant Grove Missionary Church nearby, which served as a staging area during the standoff.
The man, who was believed to have a weapon, surrendered to authorities just before 5 pm and was taken into custody, according to the Greene County Sheriff’s Office.
No injuries were reported.
Officials could not immediately say what charges the man will face.Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.
Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.
- Man in custody after standoff in Yellow Springs
- Man arrested for exposing himself at ice cream store
- Suspect in threat to Ohio State: ‘I didn’t do anything’
- Takoda Collins: School employee called police over abuse worries in 2018; homicide squad investigating
- Unfinished business: Senate stalls marijuana banking bill