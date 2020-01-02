Man in custody after standoff in Yellow Springs

YELLOW SPRINGS, Ohio (WDTN) – A man is in custody after he reportedly held his family hostage, leading to a standoff with police.

The incident occurred at a home on Snively Road. Several viewers called 2 NEWS to report a heavy police presence at Pleasant Grove Missionary Church nearby, which served as a staging area during the standoff.

The man, who was believed to have a weapon, surrendered to authorities just before 5 pm and was taken into custody, according to the Greene County Sheriff’s Office.

No injuries were reported.

Officials could not immediately say what charges the man will face.

