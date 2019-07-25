Man in custody after police standoff in Dayton

Local News

by: WDTN.com Staff

Posted: / Updated:

(WDTN Photo/Chris Smith)

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A man was taken into custody Thursday afternoon after a brief standoff with police stemming from a parole violation.

Dayton Police tell 2 NEWS that officers went out to a home on Smithville Road just after 1 pm looking for the man.

When police went to arrest him, he slammed the door and refused to come outside.

This, combined with the fact that the man was considered a high-risk arrest, prompted a large response from police.

He came out a little while later and was taken into custody without further incident.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple-350x50 news-app-download-android-350x50

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Tornado Recovery

Helpful Resources

Latest Video on WDTN.com

More Latest Video

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS