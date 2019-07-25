Man in custody after police standoff in Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A man was taken into custody Thursday afternoon after a brief standoff with police stemming from a parole violation.
Dayton Police tell 2 NEWS that officers went out to a home on Smithville Road just after 1 pm looking for the man.
When police went to arrest him, he slammed the door and refused to come outside.
This, combined with the fact that the man was considered a high-risk arrest, prompted a large response from police.
He came out a little while later and was taken into custody without further incident.Grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.