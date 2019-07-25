Man in custody after police standoff in Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A man was taken into custody Thursday afternoon after a brief standoff with police stemming from a parole violation.

Dayton Police tell 2 NEWS that officers went out to a home on Smithville Road just after 1 pm looking for the man.

When police went to arrest him, he slammed the door and refused to come outside.

This, combined with the fact that the man was considered a high-risk arrest, prompted a large response from police.

He came out a little while later and was taken into custody without further incident.

