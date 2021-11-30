KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) – A 22-year-old man is in jail after a Monday shooting at a Kettering apartment complex.

The shooting happened early Monday morning in the Trails of Oak Creek apartment complex off of Whipp Road. According to the Kettering police department, the shooting happened in a building on Montgomery Square Drive near Kettering Square Drive.

Kettering Police said Tuesday the 22-year-old was arrested in connection with the shooting and is now in the Kettering City Jail. He is being held on felonious assault charge.

This is a developing story. WDTN.com is working to learn more and will keep this page updated as more information becomes available.