Man in custody after high speed chase ends in Middletown

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WDTN) — A man is in custody after a high speed chase ended in Middletown early Friday.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol says troopers started chasing a speeding vehicle near S.R. 122 and I-75 just before 6 a.m. Friday.

The vehicle led troopers across Middletown, with speeds topping 100 miles per hour.

Troopers pulled over the vehicle near the intersection of Carmody Boulevard and S.R. 4.

A 38-year-old man is in custody. OSP didn’t release what charges he will face.

There were no crashes or injuries related to the pursuit.

Middletown Police assisted OSP during the pursuit, with Troopers making the arrest.

The incident remains under investigation.

