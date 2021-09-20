Man in critical condition after Piqua Police pull him from Great Miami River

PIQUA, Ohio (WDTN) — A man is in critical condition after police found him in the Great Miami River near the Garnsey Street bridge in Piqua.

The Piqua Police Department told 2 NEWS that they were initially alerted to a domestic dispute between an man and a woman — the man had left by the time police officers arrived.

Within a few minutes, police were called about an abandoned vehicle on the Garnsey Street bridge. When they arrived at the scene, officers saw a man in the water and were able to pull him out.

He was taken to an area hospital in critical condition.

