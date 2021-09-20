Man in critical condition after Piqua Police pull him from Great Miami River

Miami Valley News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(File/Getty)

PIQUA, Ohio (WDTN) — A man is in critical condition after police found him in the Great Miami River near the Garnsey Street bridge in Piqua.

The Piqua Police Department told 2 NEWS that they were initially alerted to a domestic dispute between an man and a woman — the man had left by the time police officers arrived.

Within a few minutes, police were called about an abandoned vehicle on the Garnsey Street bridge. When they arrived at the scene, officers saw a man in the water and were able to pull him out.

He was taken to an area hospital in critical condition.

This is a developing story and WDTN.com will update it when new information is available.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More As Seen on 2 NEWS

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More stories not to miss...

BestReviews

More BestReviews

Latest News Videos

Harvest Moon begins tonight

Watching the skies: Harvest Moon, start of astronomical fall

NNPD Chief Steve Drew speaks to media after Heritage High School shooting

WFLA Now: FBI, police swarm Brian Laundrie's family home to execute search warrant related to Gabby Petito investigation

State Senator Matt Dolan announces run for U.S. Senate

More News