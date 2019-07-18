Man in critical condition after officer-involved shooting

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – An officer-involved shooting in Dayton has left one man in critical condition.

Dayton Police Chief Biehl says police were conducting a blitz Thursday morning looking for specific individuals.

One of those subjects was spotted driving a Jeep by police, who attempted to pull him over.

The suspect later got into another car. The Chief says police blocked that vehicle, and the suspect hopped out with a gun in hand.

According to police, a foot chase ensued involving three officers.

Chief Biehl says the suspect was reaching into a bush when he was shot.

In that bush, police say they found drugs, scales, money, and a cell phone. They add that the suspect was wanted as a person of interest for several other violent crimes in town.

“Here in the last few months, we’ve seen a fairly significant uptick in gun violence. Far too much gun violence for any community to accept. It’s important that we engage, are proactive, and we take efforts to protect the community and this is one of the ways we do that,” Chief Biehl said.

The three officers involved are now on administrative leave. The suspect could face charges for his actions Thursday, as well as the crimes he was initially wanted for.

From there, the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office will take over the investigation, which could take weeks to be completed.

