Man in critical condition after Harrison Twp. shooting

HARRISON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) – A man is fighting for his life after an accidental shooting Friday.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office said the man was shot just after 8:30 p.m. on the 6800 block of Keats Drive.

The man was taken to the hospital where he is listed in critical condition.

The Special Investigations Unit of the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is working to determine what led up to the alleged accidental shooting.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call (937) 225-4357.