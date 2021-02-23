Man in critical condition after barricading, shooting himself in Darke County church

DARKE COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – A man is in critical condition after he shot himself during a standoff inside of a Darke County church Monday.

The Darke County Sheriff’s Office said they received 911 calls at approximately 6:18 p.m. reporting a man armed with an AR15 rifle in the parking lot of a church located on the 4600 block of Childrens Home-Bradford Road.

When sheriff’s deputies and Greenville officers arrived at the church, they found the man standing in the parking lot holding a rifle to his head.

Police said the suspect later retreated into the front entrance of the church and made demands. Deputies were able to remove people barricaded in the basement of the church.

Crisis Negotiators spoke to the suspect for three hours trying to get him to put down the firearm and surrender. The suspect later shot himself just before 9:30 p.m. while inside the church.

He was transported by Careflight to a Dayton hospital where he is listed in critical condition.

The sheriff’s office said the man is facing an Aggravated Burglary charge for trespassing into the church while possessing a deadly weapon and while the church was occupied by others.

The case is still under investigation and will be presented to the Darke County Prosecuting Attorney for review of potentially additional charges.