BROOKVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) — A man is dead after a single-vehicle crash in Brookville on Monday.

According to the Dayton Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, around 5 p.m. a 2008 Ford F-150 was traveling eastbound on Upper Lewisburg Salem Road when it veered off the right side of the road, striking a utility pole.

The 85-year-old driver was transported to Miami Valley Hospital with serious injuries, however, he later died.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol has since identified the man as Walter Kellison of Brookville.

The roadway was closed for three hours, however, it has since reopened.