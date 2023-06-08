JEFFERSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) — A local man was identified as the driver who died in a crash in Jefferson Township.

The Montgomery County Coroner’s Office identified the male driver as Jammy Weaver, 50, of Jefferson Township.

Around 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday, June 6, a driver was headed westbound in a Dodge 1500 pickup truck when it crossed the center line of Dayton Liberty Road in Jefferson Township, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office. It is believed the driver of the truck went off Dayton Liberty Road, crashed into an AES Ohio utility pole and eventually struck a tree, a preliminary investigation shows.

First responders pronounced Weaver dead at the scene of the crash.