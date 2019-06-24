Man hurt after jumping from window in Harrison Township fire

HARRISON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) – One man was injured after officials say he jumped from the third floor of a building that was on fire in Harrison Township early Monday morning.

Crews were called to Cromwell Place near Bennington Drive at around 2 am.

When firefighters got to the scene, heavy flames were shooting from the second floor of the three story building.

Harrison Township Fire (WDTN Photo)

Harrison Township Fire (WDTN Photo)

Harrison Township Fire (WDTN Photo)

Harrison Township Fire (WDTN Photo)

Harrison Township Fire (WDTN Photo)

Harrison Township Fire (WDTN Photo)

Investigators are trying to figure out whether there were working smoke detectors in the building, but say they’re a crucial tool to keep up to date.

“It’s always important,” Mark Lynch, Harrison Township Fire Chief, said. “Twice a year, change your batteries whenever the time clocks change in the fall and in the spring.”

An investigator has been called to determine the cause of the fire.

While the building is not considered a total loss, at least $150,000 in damage was done by the fire.