Live Now
2 NEWS Today is streaming live now

Man hospitalized in Dayton stabbing

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – Deputies in Harrison Township are investigating after a man was hospitalized in a stabbing Tuesday morning.

The incident happened in the 4100 block of Mapleleaf Drive in Harrison Township. The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office said the man was stabbed in the stomach by his girlfriend. The man was awake and alert when emergency crews arrived.

He was taken to Miami Valley Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The girlfriend was taken into custody.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story


Days

Hours

Minutes

Seconds

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS