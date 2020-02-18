Man hospitalized in Dayton stabbing

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – Deputies in Harrison Township are investigating after a man was hospitalized in a stabbing Tuesday morning.
The incident happened in the 4100 block of Mapleleaf Drive in Harrison Township. The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office said the man was stabbed in the stomach by his girlfriend. The man was awake and alert when emergency crews arrived.
He was taken to Miami Valley Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The girlfriend was taken into custody.
