WAYNESVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) – A man was taken to a hospital after a reported near-drowning incident at Caesar Creek State Park Tuesday.

The Ohio Department of Natural Resources said crews were called to the main beach area at the park around 4:30 p.m. for a reported drowning. When officers arrived they found the victim, a 38-year-old man, unconscious. CPR was performed on the man, he regained consciousness and was taken to a local hospital.

It’s not clear exactly what led up to the incident or the condition of the man at this time.

The department said swimmers should stay in designated areas at the beach and lake area. People are also urged to be cautious in murky waters and keep a close eye on children in the water.

ODNR is investigating the incident at the park. You can find more information on swimming safety here.