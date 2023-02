DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — One person was taken to the hospital following a stabbing in Dayton on Thursday.

According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, officers were dispatched to 187 Santa Clara Ave. shortly before 3 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 9.

Dispatch reported that the incident began as a domestic dispute and that a man had been stabbed.

He was taken to the hospital, however, the extent of his injuries is unknown at this time.

This incident remains under investigation.