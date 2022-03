DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A man was taken to the hospital after a shooting Friday evening in Dayton.

The shooting was reported at 7:51 p.m. in the 700 block of Whitmore Avenue, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch.

A man was shot and taken to Miami Valley Hospital. His condition is not known at this time.

The cause of the shooting has not been determined at this time. It’s not clear if police are looking for a suspect.

The shooting is under investigation.