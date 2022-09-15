DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A man was taken to hospital after a shooting at an apartment complex in Dayton Wednesday night.

According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, a woman called 911 saying that a man was shot at the Summit Square Apartments just after 11:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

Officers quickly taped off the scene, however, 2 NEWS crews reported seeing at least five casings.

The man was taken to Miami Valley Hospital but the extent of his injuries is unknown at this time.

No suspect information has been given.