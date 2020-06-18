Man hospitalized after Miamisburg bar fight

Live Now
MIAMISBURG, Ohio (WDTN) – Police in Miamisburg said one man was hurt during an altercation at Good Time Charlie’s in Miamisburg Wednesday night.

The man was taken to Kettering Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries. Police told 2 NEWS they are now checking the bar’s security cameras to identify the suspect. No one was arrested.

The incident remains under investigation.

