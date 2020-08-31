Man hospitalized after Miami Township crash

MIAMI TWP., Ohio (WDTN) — A man was taken to Kettering Medical Center after being injured in a car accident on Soldiers Home Road at Manning Road early Monday morning.
Police said that the man managed to climb out of the vehicle on his own and that alcohol was believed to be a factor in the accident.
During rollover accident, the driver damaged a mailbox on the property he crashed near.
WDTN.com will update this story when more information is available.
