Man hospitalized after Miami Township crash

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MIAMI TWP., Ohio (WDTN) — A man was taken to Kettering Medical Center after being injured in a car accident on Soldiers Home Road at Manning Road early Monday morning.

Police said that the man managed to climb out of the vehicle on his own and that alcohol was believed to be a factor in the accident.

During rollover accident, the driver damaged a mailbox on the property he crashed near.

WDTN.com will update this story when more information is available.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Don't Miss

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS