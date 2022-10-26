Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

HARRISON TWP., Ohio (WDTN) — A person is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after he was hit by a truck in Harrison Township.

According to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, crews were dispatched to the area of East Nottingham Road around 7:15 p.m. on Tuesday on reports of a pedestrian strike.

When deputies arrived, they found the Harrison Township Fire Department attending to an unresponsive man lying in the roadway.

Preliminary investigation revealed the man had run across East Nottingham Road as a red pick-up approached.

The man was transported to Miami Valley Hospital with life-threatening injuries.