Man hospitalized after being shot in Harrison Township

HARRISON TWP., Ohio (WDTN) — Deputies with Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office were sent to Grandview Hospital for a man wit a non-life threatening gunshot wound to his leg early Saturday morning.

Authorities arrived at the hospital shortly after midnight and were told that the victim was likely shot in the 1900 block of Palisades Drive in Harrison Township.

When deputies arrived at the possible scene, they detained one man and two women for questioning. This matter is still under investigation by the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

WDTN.com will update this story once more information is available.

