HARRISON TWP., Ohio (WDTN) — Deputies with Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office were sent to Grandview Hospital for a man wit a non-life threatening gunshot wound to his leg early Saturday morning.
Authorities arrived at the hospital shortly after midnight and were told that the victim was likely shot in the 1900 block of Palisades Drive in Harrison Township.
When deputies arrived at the possible scene, they detained one man and two women for questioning. This matter is still under investigation by the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.
WDTN.com will update this story once more information is available.
Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.
- Chance of storms, strong winds throughout the day
- Police: Child, adult critically injured after being pinned behind SUV
- Man hospitalized after being shot in Harrison Township
- Trump says he’ll act to ban TikTok in U.S. as soon as Saturday
- Schools reconsider opening plan following Public Health’s recommendations