DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Montgomery County Sheriff’s office is investigating a shooting that left one person hospitalized Wednesday.

Officers received reports of shots fired near Republic Drive around 7:25 p.m. When they arrived, they found a man with a concealed carry permit who said another man had shot at him, prompting him to return fire.

The suspect had fled the scene, but police later received reports of a different man requesting a medic around 11 p.m.

Upon deputies’ arrival, it was determined this was the suspect from the shooting on Republic Drive earlier in the shift, according to a release from the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

They found the suspect with a gunshot wound to his leg and transported him to the hospital.

The incident remains under investigation.