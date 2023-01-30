DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A man was taken to the hospital after being shot in Dayton Sunday night.

According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, someone called 911 shortly before 11 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 29 reporting that a man had been shot on Home Avenue.

The caller was driving the man to Miami Valley Hospital at the time of the call, police said.

Crews responded to the 2400 block of Home Avenue as well as Miami Valley Hospital.

The man reportedly suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

No suspect information has been given at this time.