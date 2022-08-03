CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – A man was taken to the hospital by CareFlight after crashing into a pole in Champaign County Wednesday.

The Champaign County Sheriff’s Office said crews were called to the single-vehicle crash in the 4800 block of U.S Route 36 East around 1:48 p.m.

A pickup truck was heading east on the route when its 53-year-old driver lost control of the vehicle. The truck traveled off the left side of the road, hit a pole and came to rest in a field on the north side on the road.

According to the sheriff’s office, the driver suffered visible injuries and was taken to the hospital by CareFlight. Their condition is not known at this time.

The cause of the crash is under investigation by the Champaign County Sheriff’s Office.