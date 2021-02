DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Dayton Police were called Friday evening regarding a shooting on Parkland Avenue.

Montgomery County dispatch told 2 NEWS that the caller said their father was shot. Crews arrived and transported the man to Miami Valley Hospital. There has been no word on the victim’s condition at this time.

According to the caller, the suspect drove away in a red Buick after the incident.

