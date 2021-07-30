Man hospitalized after being shot in the back

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – A man was shot in the back in Jefferson Township Friday morning.

The incident happened around midnight Friday in the 4900 block of Coulson Drive. Montgomery County Sheriff Deputies arrived on the scene and found an 18-year-old man on the sidewalk with a gunshot wound.

The man was taken to Miami Valley Hospital and is currently listed in stable condition, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

The Sheriff’s Office said during an investigation at the scene, deputies found several rounds hit a home in the area. The home was checked and no other victims were found. The incident remains under investigation.