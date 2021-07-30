Man hospitalized after being shot in the back

Miami Valley News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – A man was shot in the back in Jefferson Township Friday morning.

The incident happened around midnight Friday in the 4900 block of Coulson Drive. Montgomery County Sheriff Deputies arrived on the scene and found an 18-year-old man on the sidewalk with a gunshot wound.

The man was taken to Miami Valley Hospital and is currently listed in stable condition, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

| Read more top stories on WDTN.com ➡

The Sheriff’s Office said during an investigation at the scene, deputies found several rounds hit a home in the area. The home was checked and no other victims were found. The incident remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. 2NEWS and WDTN.com are working to learn more and will keep you updated when additional information is available.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More As Seen on 2 NEWS

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More stories not to miss...

Latest News Videos

Fire forces 2 from Xenia home

Man hospitalized after being shot in the back

Toy stores warn Christmas supply could be low

Analyst Chris Byrne talks toy price inflation in 2021

Miami launches its own cryptocurrency, MiamiCoin

Limited availability, high demand send seafood prices skyrocketing

More News