Man hospitalized after being hit by car in Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A man was hospitalized after being hit by a car in Dayton early Wednesday morning.

It happened just after 1 a.m. Wednesday near the intersection of Forest Grove Avenue and Philadelphia Drive.

Authorities say the man was breathing and conscious after being hit.

He was taken to Miami Valley Hospital.

Authorities have not released his condition, or what led to the accident.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.



Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.