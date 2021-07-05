Man hits deer, is ejected from motorcycle in Darke County

DARKE COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – A man was hospitalized after being ejected from his motorcycle in Darke County Sunday evening.

Darke County Sheriff’s Deputies along with Tri-Village Rescue, Liberty Township Fire Department and Med Flight were called to the 1200 block of Ross Road just after 10:30 p.m. on reports of an injury accident.

The sheriff’s office said a preliminary investigation showed that a motorcycle, driven by Kelton Mote, 65, of Palestine, was traveling west on Ross Road. Mote struck a deer and was ejected. 

Mote was treated on scene by Tri-Village Rescue and transported to Miami Valley Hospital by Med Flight where he is listed in stable condition. 

The accident remains under investigation.

