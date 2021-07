DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A man was taken to the hospital after being hit by a truck Sunday night in Harrison Township.

According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, a truck hit a man on the 2300 block of Wagner Ford Road near North Dixie Drive just after 11 p.m.

The man was taken to Grandview Medical Center. His condition is unknown at this time.

The accident is under investigation. 2 NEWS will update this developing story as we receive more information.