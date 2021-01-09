HARRISON, TOWNSHIP (WDTN) – Police are investigating after a man was hit by a pickup truck on Friday in Harrison Township.
The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded near the intersection of Brantford Road and Bartley Road just before 7 p.m. A preliminary investigation showed a 54-year-old man walking south was hit by a pickup truck, also traveling south.
Police said the man was treated on scene for minor injuries.
The incident is under investigation by the Traffic Services Unit of the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.
Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.
- ‘I want him out’: GOP Sen. Murkowski calls for Trump resignation
- Dog found in Warren dumpster alive, investigators looking for suspects
- Man hit by pickup truck in Harrison Twp., police investigating
- President Trump permanent Twitter suspension sparks free speech debate
- DeWine welcomes Biden’s plan to release almost all COVID-19 vaccine doses