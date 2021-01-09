Man hit by pickup truck in Harrison Twp., police investigating

HARRISON, TOWNSHIP (WDTN) – Police are investigating after a man was hit by a pickup truck on Friday in Harrison Township.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded near the intersection of Brantford Road and Bartley Road just before 7 p.m. A preliminary investigation showed a 54-year-old man walking south was hit by a pickup truck, also traveling south.

Police said the man was treated on scene for minor injuries.

The incident is under investigation by the Traffic Services Unit of the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.