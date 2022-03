TROY, Ohio (WDTN) — A man has been hospitalized after being hit by a car in Troy Saturday afternoon.

According to authorities, a man was hit by a car near the intersection of Troy Town Drive and West Main Street in Troy around 4:30 p.m. Saturday.

The man was taken to a local hospital reportedly with internal injuries.

No further information has been made available at this time.

