Man hit by car after walking into Harrison Twp. street

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – A man was hit by a car after he walked into the street in Harrison Township Wednesday night.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called to the 5800 block of N. Main Street in Harrison Township around 7:30 Wednesday night after a 51-year-old man walked into the path of a 2018 Ford Mustang. The man was hit by the car and thrown out of the roadway, coming to rest under a parked pickup truck.

The Sheriff’s Office said the man was not in a crosswalk at the time he was hit. Alcohol is believed to be a factor in this accident. The man was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. The incident remains under investigation by the Traffic Services Unit of the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.