Man goes to great lengths, shoveling in food to practice social distancing

ENGLEWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) — Everyone has their own way of practicing social distancing while still trying to carry on with their daily lives, and one Union man is using a using a unique method to pick up his carry-out orders.

“What can I say. It is what it is. You’ve got to roll with it,” shrugs Cris Maggert.

Cris is a joker, finding humor wherever he can. Shoveling food into his mouth has taken on a literal meaning.

“I’m a one man show,” laughs Cris. “It runs in the family.”

Cris eats at Marion’s Piazza in Englewood several times a week and he wasn’t going to let the coronavirus stop him.

“I come up to get a pizza one night because I couldn’t take it no longer eating TV dinners.” says Cris.

To keep a six-foot distance, he initially brought a tape measure.

“I saw Cris with his tape measure, kind of joking around with one of our employees here,” laughs Gary Massengale, Area Supervisor for Marion’s Piazza.

To get his to-go order, he dug up another tool.

“I said I need a shovel. I’ll keep my six foot,” says Cris.

“We all just got a kick out of it,” smiles Gary.

He’s also picked up his orders in the same manner at Arby’s and Subway, and has held parking lot picnics.

“If there’s a will there’s a way. You can overcome anything. That’s what Americans do,” says Cris.