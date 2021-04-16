Man found unresponsive, injured on side of road in Harrison Township

HARRISON TWP., Ohio (WDTN) — Montgomery County Sheriff’s deputies found a 37-year-old man unresponsive on the side of the road near Riverside Drive and Forest Park Drive early Thursday morning.

Deputies say the man suffered from visible trauma to his body but are unsure of how these injuries occurred.

The man was taken to an area hospital where he remains in serious condition.

This incident remains under investigation by the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Department. Anyone with additional information is asked to call Regional Dispatch at 937-225-4357 or anonymously at 937-225-6499.

