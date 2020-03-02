Man found shot near Save Food Super Market in Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Dayton Police are investigating after a shooting outside Save Food Super Market Monday afternoon.
Regional Dispatch tells 2 NEWS the shooting was reported at 1829 Germantown Street just before 12:45 p.m. and upon arrival, officers found a man shot in the leg.
Medics responded to the scene and transported the man to Miami Valley Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
There is no word on a suspect.
