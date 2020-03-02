Breaking News
Man found shot near Save Food Super Market in Dayton

Man found shot near Save Food Super Market in Dayton

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Save Food super market

(WDTN Photo/Sean Callahan)

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Dayton Police are investigating after a shooting outside Save Food Super Market Monday afternoon.

Regional Dispatch tells 2 NEWS the shooting was reported at 1829 Germantown Street just before 12:45 p.m. and upon arrival, officers found a man shot in the leg.

Medics responded to the scene and transported the man to Miami Valley Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

There is no word on a suspect.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story


Days

Hours

Minutes

Seconds

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS