Victim in Trotwood shooting identified Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. (WDTN Photo/Darren King) [ + - ] Video

TROTWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) -- The man found shot to death in a Trotwood apartment has been identified.

The Montgomery County Coroner's Office said Wednesday the man is 25-year-old Edward E. Hines, III from Trotwood.

Someone called 911 around 1230 a.m. Wednesday to report a man dead at the woodland hills apartments in the 5900 block of Culzean Drive, near Duncraig Drive.

The caller said he found his brother tied up and shot in the head. In the 911 call, the man could be heard saying several times, "My brother is dead."

Officers arrived and requested the Montgomery County Coroner to the scene a short time later.

Police say the victim, identified only as a 25-year-old man, was shot multiple times.

The family is cooperating with the investigation.

Police have not released any suspect information.