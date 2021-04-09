Man found in car with gunshot in leg Friday

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A man was found shot on a Dayton freeway Friday morning.

Montgomery County Regional Dispatch told 2 NEWS emergency crews were called to the northbound lanes of I-75 near North Main Street around 1:15 Friday morning.

When crews arrived they found a man shot in the leg inside a car. Officials said the man was apparently shot while inside the car. A 2 NEWS crew on the scene saw bullet holes in the windshield. It is not known what led to the shooting or exactly where it happened.

The man was taken to the hospital. His condition is unknown.