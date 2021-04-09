Man found in car with gunshot in leg Friday

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A man was found shot on a Dayton freeway Friday morning.

Montgomery County Regional Dispatch told 2 NEWS emergency crews were called to the northbound lanes of I-75 near North Main Street around 1:15 Friday morning.

When crews arrived they found a man shot in the leg inside a car. Officials said the man was apparently shot while inside the car. A 2 NEWS crew on the scene saw bullet holes in the windshield. It is not known what led to the shooting or exactly where it happened.

The man was taken to the hospital. His condition is unknown.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Don't Miss

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS