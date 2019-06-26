Man found guilty of murder in Springboro child’s death

SPRINGBORO, Ohio (WDTN) – A Mansfield man was found guilty by a Warren County jury for two counts of murder for causing the death of his girlfriend’s 2-year-old son in July of 2011.

On July 14, 2011, 36-year-old Jason Milby inflicted a traumatic brain injury to his girlfriend’s son, Shannon, at her residence in Springboro.

The injury left Shannon neurologically devastated and in a permanent vegetative state.

Medical evidence showed that Shannon was either shaken, shaken with an impact, or injured through some combination of both.

On January 10, 2013, a Warren County jury convicted Milby of one count of felonious assault and one count of endangering children, both second-degree felonies. He was sentenced to the maximum year of eight years in prison.

Shannon died from pneumonia caused by the traumatic brain injury on May 24, 2016. Afterward, a jury indicted Milby for murder because Milby’s felonious assault and child endangerment in 2011 was the cause of Shannon’s death.

Immediately after Wednesday’s verdict, Milby was sentenced to the statutorily-prescribed term of 15 years to life in prison by Warren County Common Pleas Court Judge Robert W. Peeler.

“Even though the medical date of death occurred in 2016, Jason Milby murdered Bryce Shannon on July 14, 2011. We did not know the precise date that little boy would succumb to his injuries, but we knew it would ultimately happen. Today, Bryce and his family finally received justice for the life that was effectively taken back in July of 2011,” said Warren County Prosecutor David P. Fornshell.

He commended Detectives Terry Dunkel and Randy Peagler of the Springboro Police Department, Assistant Prosecutors Julie Kraft and Travis Vieux, Victim Witness Coordinator Melissa Kennard, and Legal Assistant Jaclyn Zaczek for their work on the case.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.